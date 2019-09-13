Broderick Brian C Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $385,000; As Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Decreased Stake

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, down from 18,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 6.53 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 5,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 91,989 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81M, down from 97,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $130.25. About 1.98 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $733.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17,299 shares to 37,334 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 15,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

