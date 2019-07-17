Broderick Brian C Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Decreased by $7.66 Million Its Position

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.61. About 8.14M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 23,227 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 36,262 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, down from 59,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 28/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group Sees 2Q Rev $267M-$269M; 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Industrial Equipment Dealer Uses UltiPro Reporting to Improve Payroll Processes, Support Business Continuity Planning; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 223,030 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $52.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN) by 2.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $51.58 million activity. 70,809 shares were sold by SCHERR SCOTT, worth $23.49M on Friday, February 8. 5,495 The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares with value of $1.82M were sold by Rogers Adam. Phenicie John C also sold $1.66M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on Thursday, February 7. Swick Gregory sold $987,351 worth of stock or 2,974 shares. Another trade for 531 shares valued at $176,290 was sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR. 66,758 shares valued at $22.14 million were sold by SCHERR MARC D on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co reported 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 299 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advisors. 176,527 were reported by York Cap Glob Lc. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Franklin Resource, a California-based fund reported 2,963 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 1.06M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 18,730 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 18,354 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.12% or 71,740 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40,914 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York has invested 0.47% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Bell Commercial Bank invested 0.25% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock holds 202,295 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 233,839 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp accumulated 405,092 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 112,407 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt owns 7,600 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability stated it has 415,824 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company stated it has 118,134 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc has 1.47M shares. M&R Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1,522 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.54% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 35.89M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 30,644 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 155,857 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Smithfield Tru Co has 0.17% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 28,420 shares. 23,339 were reported by Sequoia Lc.

