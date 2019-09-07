Broderick Brian C Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $901,680 as Stock Declined; Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Share Price Rose While Waterfront Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $11.64 Million

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 264,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 861,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 232,991 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc holds 625,637 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 346,857 shares. Moreover, Commerce State Bank has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.11% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Voya Llc stated it has 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 280,429 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 16,723 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership owns 13,822 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Company has invested 2.12% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 519,579 shares. Sageworth Trust holds 0% or 438 shares. Eii Cap Management owns 6,523 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 18,359 shares.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 261,536 shares to 678,122 shares, valued at $24.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 643,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Management Corporation reported 87,589 shares. Saratoga Rech And Inv Mngmt owns 3,580 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advsr has 45,190 shares. Roundview Ltd Liability Company invested in 49,921 shares or 0.96% of the stock. 10,794 are held by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Moors And Cabot Inc has 1.96% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tirschwell Loewy Incorporated holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 21,423 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.98% or 2.30M shares. Beach Counsel Inc Pa invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc holds 200,425 shares. Ckw Fincl holds 0.01% or 400 shares. Sprott holds 60,150 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability invested in 308,268 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,820 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75B for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.