Broderick Brian C Cut Oracle (ORCL) Position by $551,200; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Jolley Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $319,166

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 13.71 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 11.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.