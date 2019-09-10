Broderick Brian C Cut Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Share Value Declined; Verity & Verity Has Lifted Its Holding in Southern Co (SO) as Share Price Rose

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 13,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 79,924 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 65,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $59.02. About 4.45M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company's stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $292.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 10.45M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY 'GONE,' COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE'S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,812 shares to 7,713 shares, valued at $846,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 36,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,885 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

