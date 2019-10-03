Broderick Brian C Continues to Hold Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Facebook (FB) Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Raised Its Position by $1.85 Million

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 152.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 9,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,891 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 6,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $179.38. About 15.14M shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cambridge Analytica Was Catalyst for Hearings; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Schakowsky: Facebook’s Not Going to Regulate Itself (Video); 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is leaving Facebook and is expected to step down from the board; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Tell Congress Facebook Made `Big Mistake’ on Multiple Fronts; 12/04/2018 – Facebook will kill it this quarter as Zuckerberg aims to show Wall Street who’s boss: Strategist; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Washington Drama Overshadows Again; 21/03/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data…; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK OFFERING DIRECTORS TO APPEAR BEFORE PARL.: TELEGRAPH; 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock plunges 6% after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 22/03/2018 – However, Walden isn’t necessarily championing tough regulation of Facebook and the industry

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.29 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications™ to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 1.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ghp Invest invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bright Rock Cap invested 2.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chemical Retail Bank has 1,960 shares. Thomas White Limited has 7,780 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) LP holds 76,439 shares. Magellan Asset Management Limited holds 8.77% or 15.79M shares. 8,545 were accumulated by Homrich & Berg. Landscape Limited Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,259 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares holds 1,772 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.61M shares. Blackrock holds 1.24% or 151.66M shares in its portfolio. Troy Asset Management Limited invested 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,090 shares to 344,278 shares, valued at $46.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,466 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Small (SCHA).

