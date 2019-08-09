Broderick Brian C Continues to Hold Position in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL); Baxter Bros Upped Its Boeing (BA) Holding by $2.97 Million

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $337.37. About 1.50M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 5,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 81,201 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 75,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Unilever Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.83. About 578,023 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY NET INCOME 7.45B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF FOODS & REFRESHMENT DIVISION WILL CONTINUE TO BE BASED IN ROTTERDAM; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS “WOULD BE DELIGHTED” TO BE INCLUDED IN ALL INDECES, BUT NOT THE COMPANY’S DECISION; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS NEW SHARE BUYBACK A RESULT OF SPREADS DIVESTITURE; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPOINTS SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Unilever to Make the Netherlands Its Sole Headquarters, in Blow to Britain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,500 are held by Needham Inv Mgmt Ltd. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Co reported 6,088 shares. Capital Investors has 7.12 million shares. Altavista Wealth holds 551 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Marietta Limited Liability Company has 4,596 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Gladius Cap Management LP owns 11,486 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 250 were reported by Timber Creek Capital Ltd Liability Co. Creative Planning reported 210,764 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Limited has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Park Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,079 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 579 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Markel owns 94,400 shares. Cwh, a Washington-based fund reported 630 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 9,004 shares to 51,002 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,277 shares, and cut its stake in Arris Int’l Ltd F.

