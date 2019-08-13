Broderick Brian C Boosted Its Disney (DIS) Holding by $1.92 Million as Stock Rose; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Price Rose, Steinberg Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $774,330

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 205.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 17,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,684 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 8,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 6.38 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 813,737 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Lion King’ Release Might Be A Good Time To Look At Disney’s Stock – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 26,452 shares to 41,315 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,863 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life New York. Iowa Comml Bank holds 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 11,485 shares. Shapiro Capital Management Ltd reported 932,727 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.07% stake. Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 70,000 are owned by Leonard Green & Prtnrs L P. The Virginia-based Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sarasin & Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.01% or 473,812 shares. 19,071 were accumulated by Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 119,908 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 43,000 shares stake. Ironwood Llc owns 320 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Prtnrs has 544,112 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Limited holds 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1,833 shares. 9,929 were accumulated by Lourd Capital Ltd Company.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 15,135 shares to 6,168 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,757 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.46% or 788,000 shares. Spruce House Invest Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 25.18% or 12.75M shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Asset Management has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Sigma Invest Counselors invested in 0.05% or 7,856 shares. Summit Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 29,491 shares. Whittier Tru Co reported 0% stake. Putnam Fl Management reported 27,414 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd reported 290 shares stake. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 19,201 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 34,789 shares. Ionic Ltd Liability Corporation has 9,270 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “XPO Logistics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:XPO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “XPO Logistics: Truckloads Of Alpha? – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of XPO Logistics Climbed 16% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teamsters Warn South African Investors Of Workers’ Rights Risks At XPO Logistics (USA) – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.