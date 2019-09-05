Broadwood Capital Upped Stake in Biotime (BTX) by $3.76 Million as Market Value Declined; Bridger Management Lifted Its Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Stake by $1.70 Million as Share Price Declined

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $612.12M market cap company. The stock increased 4.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 514,490 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 26/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 07/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 27/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 60.29% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat; 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/05/2018 – BIOTIME INC – EXPANSION OF ONGOING PHASE l/llA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OPREGEN, WITH ADDITION OF TWO NEW U.S. SITES

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Inc Ltd Company holds 180,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) or 27,785 shares. Scotia Cap accumulated 0% or 33,500 shares. 12,869 were reported by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 89,700 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 144,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 0.01% or 1.21 million shares. 11,234 were reported by Principal Financial Gp. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 14,574 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 142,796 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 5,471 shares. Iowa Natl Bank has 11,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX).

Another recent and important Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “BioTime Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019.

More notable recent TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is TG Therapeutics a Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: BSTZ, TGTX – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TG Therapeutics Announces Approximately $85 million in Equity and Debt Financings – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “If You Want To Buy TG Therapeutics, Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TG Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity.

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 50,000 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $79.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 36,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 622,450 shares, and cut its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).