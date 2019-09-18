Broadwood Capital Upped Its Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stake by $2.90 Million; Valuation Declined; Nordea Investment Management Ab Boosted Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $1.17 Million as Share Value Rose

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50M, up from 10.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 197,321 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 149.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 13,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 21,910 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 8,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $101.38. About 1.92M shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Keysight (KEYS) in Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Technologies Announces the First Single Box, Multi-Channel Solution for Wideband mmWave Measurements – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies to Present at Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors holds 57 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset, a California-based fund reported 25,012 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.12% stake. Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Llc stated it has 0.09% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma owns 809,257 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp invested in 0% or 29,989 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 323 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 7,139 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 38,175 were accumulated by Broadview Limited Liability Co. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 36,103 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.08% or 4.75 million shares. Sumitomo Life Insur accumulated 13,123 shares. 555,927 were reported by Victory Mgmt. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com holds 1.18 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.91M shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $202.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 127,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,432 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 25,260 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Ltd Llc reported 18,279 shares stake. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.06% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 189,888 were accumulated by Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Com. Next Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 28,969 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.04% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 396,954 were reported by Aqr Lc. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 15,882 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 68,425 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 12,381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Broadwood Capital stated it has 10.84M shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.