Broadwood Capital Stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Boosted by $2.90 Million as Share Value Declined; As Bunge Limited (BG) Shares Rose, Gateway Investment Advisers Has Raised Holding by $1.18 Million

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 111,026 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19M, up from 89,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 881,059 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 30/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 30; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO PRESSURE BUNGE TO SELL ITSELF: DJ; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 7; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 09/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 9; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT; 30/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 30; 05/03/2018 – SIZE OF CONTINENTAL GRAIN POSITION IN BUNGE NOT YET DISCLOSED

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50M, up from 10.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 192,976 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Capital Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,739 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 10,775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 159,178 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Corp has 79,850 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 1,354 shares. Phoenix Inv Adviser Ltd invested in 2,600 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 76,634 shares. 3.76 million are owned by Vanguard. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 3,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability has 0.69% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 189,888 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc stated it has 3,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 15,882 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 53,430 shares. 538,154 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. 61,700 were accumulated by Swiss National Bank & Trust.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 148,707 shares to 261,148 shares, valued at $22.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 256,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,639 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 20,000 shares worth $1.05M on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. $512,777 worth of stock was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has 863,600 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Litespeed Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 153,500 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Inc invested in 0.01% or 4,913 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 387,776 shares. First Manhattan Communication reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Bluefin Trading Ltd Com reported 10,297 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). J Goldman And Co Ltd Partnership reported 31,850 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The reported 3,696 shares. 498,587 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cornerstone Advsr has 593 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

