Broadwood Capital Position in Biotime (BTX) Has Increased as Share Value Rose; Westport Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Universal Health Services (UHS) by $665,000

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $131.38. About 317,732 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.10M market cap company. The stock increased 7.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.11. About 689,453 shares traded or 36.95% up from the average. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R); 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 03/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 10; 24/05/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia®; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Jane Street Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 180,387 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 25,171 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Gluskin Sheff And Assoc Incorporated reported 10,000 shares. Dafna Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% stake. Us Bank & Trust De has 487 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scotia owns 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 33,500 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Plc invested in 21,170 shares or 0% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Fmr Limited Co has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). 5.19M are held by Vanguard Grp. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp has 470,278 shares. State Street holds 1.91 million shares.

More notable recent BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “BioTime Makes Key Clinical Progress; SOTP Now $4.40/Share – Forbes Now” on August 07, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BioTime to Present at Oppenheimer & Co. 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 20, 2019 – Business Wire” published on March 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BioTime Enters Into Exclusive Agreement With Orbit Biomedical Ltd. to Access Innovative Device for the Sub-Retinal Delivery of OpRegen® Cells for the Treatment of Dry-AMD – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “BioTime to Participate on Industry Perspectives Roundtable at NEI Audacious Goals in Regenerative Medicine Workshop: Pathways for Retinal Cell Replacement Therapies – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioTime Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Business Wire” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.55 million for 13.24 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

