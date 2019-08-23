Broadwood Capital Position in Biotime (BTX) Has Boosted by $3.76 Million; Wharton Business Group Lifted Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14M, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $10.31 during the last trading session, reaching $202.15. About 32.05 million shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 52.52% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $966.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMA) by 8,775 shares to 406,342 shares, valued at $27.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 3,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,681 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft The Latest To Be Criticized For Using Humans To Listen To User Audio – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barometer Cap invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sequoia Fin Llc holds 115,578 shares. Kentucky-based Regent Limited has invested 3.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stonebridge Capital Mngmt stated it has 3.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Howe Rusling stated it has 123,402 shares or 4.06% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Prns LP invested in 20,273 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 3.76% or 278,688 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Limited Com holds 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 7,061 shares. Tompkins Finance Corporation reported 64,504 shares stake. Horrell Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lipe And Dalton holds 4.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 35,056 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 14.07% or 1.27M shares. Summit Securities Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested in 0.27% or 7,900 shares. Burke And Herbert Comml Bank And Co invested in 3.06% or 18,207 shares.

More notable recent Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BioTime Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BioTime Provides Business Update Including Information on AgeX, OncoCyte and Asterias – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Shares Commence Trading on the NYSE American – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “BioTime Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BioTime Announces Name Change to Lineage Cell Therapeutics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 94 are held by First Manhattan. Prudential stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 552,246 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has 233,687 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 57,079 shares. Price Capital Mgmt reported 328,202 shares. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.01% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 89,700 shares. 27,535 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. State Street Corporation reported 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Douglass Winthrop Llc has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Principal Gru reported 11,234 shares stake. 119,900 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 144,376 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc reported 46,234 shares.