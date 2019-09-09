Broadwood Capital Position in Biotime (BTX) Boosted by $3.76 Million; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (MMC) Has Decreased as Stock Rose

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (MMC) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 55,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 174,507 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39 million, down from 230,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 1.44 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $345.34 million for 36.56 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,270 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia. South Dakota Investment Council owns 37,900 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 20,591 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.06% or 5,111 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 22,084 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Victory Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cap International Inc Ca stated it has 0.44% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 117,239 shares. 368,664 are owned by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Birch Hill Inv Limited Liability Com stated it has 580,537 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Trust Department accumulated 5,492 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). National Asset has 0.07% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 5,896 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 54 shares. Amp Limited owns 224,638 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 23,622 shares to 160,337 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 151,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Evolus Inc..