Broadwood Capital Position in Biotime (BTX) Boosted by $3.76 Million; Sps Comm Com (SPSC) Shareholder Boston Advisors Increased Its Stake

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sps Comm Inc Com (SPSC) by 32.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 6,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 20,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sps Comm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 68,237 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 49.12% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Rev $242M-$244M; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Rev $59.1M; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 16/03/2018 – SPS COMMERCE NAMES THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.11. About 683,450 shares traded or 35.76% up from the average. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss $63.5M; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SPS Commerce Announces IN>MPLS18 Nasdaq:SPSC – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board – GlobeNewswire” published on March 16, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does SPS Commerce’s (NASDAQ:SPSC) Share Price Gain of 92% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Oppenheimer Raises SPS Commerce Price Target On Solid Results, Guidance Beat – Benzinga” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SPS Commerce (SPSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). 1,054 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar. Regions Fincl reported 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 0.05% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 34,163 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 9 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 207,684 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 13,487 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 996 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 530,251 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 19,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 1,204 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 5,704 shares. Swiss Bank reported 32,100 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 6,393 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 13,470 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.60 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Frome James J. sold $2.12 million.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 32,280 shares to 263,589 shares, valued at $26.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc Com by 12,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,248 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp Com (NYSE:LVS).