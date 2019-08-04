Broadwood Capital Maintains Holding in Biotime (BTX); As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Declined, Sio Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 360,142 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R); 15/03/2018 – BioTime Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 108.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 18,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 35,421 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 1.47M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.86, REV VIEW $3.98 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 11/04/2018 – Alexion takes its first step in beefing up the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 DIDN’T ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Management Of Virginia Lc reported 8,402 shares stake. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.58% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). North Carolina-based Verity Asset Mgmt has invested 0.43% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Cwm Llc has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.5% or 76,670 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Northern Trust Corp has 0.1% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 123,323 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Morgan Stanley invested in 600,063 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 353,835 shares. Ls Inv Lc owns 6,689 shares. Philadelphia Trust holds 0.04% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md invested in 14.16 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alexion (ALXN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Biotech Stocks Sliding Lower – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.30, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 75,484 shares to 79,153 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,186 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi Sa (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.91 million shares. Dafna Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 95,000 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 470,278 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan owns 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 94 shares. 48,400 are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The accumulated 81,690 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 25,171 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 529,039 shares. Price Mgmt, a Louisiana-based fund reported 328,202 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 69,500 shares. 14,000 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn. Us Retail Bank De holds 487 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 5,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated has 7.22 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.