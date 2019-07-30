Broadwood Capital Lifted Stake in Biotime (BTX) by $3.76 Million as Stock Value Rose; At&T (T) Position Maintained by Qv Investors Inc

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 387,538 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 15/03/2018 – BioTime Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia®; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 277,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.96M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.26 million, up from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 29.91M shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson accumulated 12,726 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 367,559 were accumulated by Trust Of Vermont. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.79% or 297,334 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 14.20 million shares stake. Moreover, Milestone Gp has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11,830 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 2.16% or 27.85M shares. 64,718 were reported by Edge Wealth Llc. Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc holds 87,494 shares. American Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 6.38M shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nexus Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Orleans Capital Mngmt La holds 72,633 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West has 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 64,644 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 277,009 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AT&T (T) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 47,200 shares to 283,891 shares, valued at $22.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,019 shares, and cut its stake in Varex Imaging Corp.

More notable recent BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BioTime Presents New OpRegen® Data at American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting – Business Wire” on October 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BioTime and Asterias Biotherapeutics Enter Into Definitive Merger Agreement to Create Leading Cell Therapy Company – Business Wire” published on November 08, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “BioTime Licenses GMP Cell Line to Goliver Therapeutics – Business Wire” on June 25, 2018. More interesting news about BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BioTime Enters Into Exclusive Agreement With Orbit Biomedical Ltd. to Access Innovative Device for the Sub-Retinal Delivery of OpRegen® Cells for the Treatment of Dry-AMD – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioTime Announces Distribution of AgeX Therapeutics Shares – Business Wire” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intl Gru accumulated 71,975 shares. Prescott General Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 1.85 million shares. Williams Jones And Assocs stated it has 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 32,242 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Moreover, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Incorporated has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Regent Management Ltd Liability Com reported 20,000 shares stake. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Principal Fin Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 11,234 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Fmr Limited Liability reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 300 were reported by Pnc Group Inc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 69,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 174,326 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 27,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio.