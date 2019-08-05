Broadwood Capital Lifted Stake in Biotime (BTX) by $3.76 Million as Stock Declined; Vonage Hldgs (VG) Share Value Rose While Kerrisdale Advisers Lifted Its Holding

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 739.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 2.99M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 364,619 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24

More notable recent BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BioTime Warrants to Expire on October 1, 2018 – Business Wire” on September 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Shares Commence Trading on the NYSE American – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BioTime Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “BioTime to Present at 2019 Biotech Showcase Investor Conference on January 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioTime Conducts Sale of Shares in OncoCyte Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prescott General Partners Ltd invested in 0.1% or 1.85 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 14,574 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 8 shares. Dafna Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 95,000 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 1,420 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 69,500 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Llc holds 21,170 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon has 470,278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 46,519 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Moors & Cabot reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 65,463 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 89,700 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Citigroup reported 34,448 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Mngmt LP holds 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) or 22,884 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 6,668 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cap Rech Invsts has 8.65 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Everence holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 27,790 shares. 1492 Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.36% or 277,304 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com owns 505,077 shares. Geode Cap Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.53M shares. Principal Grp has invested 0.02% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has 952,236 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 14,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 570 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 156,139 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

More notable recent Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Sell for an Economic Slowdown – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vonage’s Mario DeRiggi Named a Channel Partners “Top Gun 51″ Channel Leader – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vonage Is Valued At An Attractive Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vonage Awarded 2019 CRM Excellence Award – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.