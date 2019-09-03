Broadwood Capital Lifted Biotime (BTX) Position; Cadian Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Pegasystems (PEGA)

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 61.69% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R); 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss $63.5M; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia®; 03/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 10; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company's stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 12,102 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “BioTime Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Synopsis, Pegasystems and ACI Worldwide – Nasdaq" on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "ORCL or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq" published on August 08, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 1.39M shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $73.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.31 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.