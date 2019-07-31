Broadwood Capital Increases Stake in Biotime (BTX); Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shares Rose While Trust Asset Management Has Raised Position

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 395,489 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 24/05/2018 – BIOTIME INC – EXPANSION OF ONGOING PHASE l/llA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OPREGEN, WITH ADDITION OF TWO NEW U.S. SITES; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 7.40M shares traded or 6.86% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 22,784 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.04% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 57,079 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). 300 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc. Scotia Cap Inc has 33,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs Lc holds 102,111 shares. Gluskin Sheff & reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 5.19 million shares. Lpl Fincl Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Focused Wealth holds 0% or 8 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 2 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). 72,620 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Group Llp.

More notable recent BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BioTime Announces November 16, 2018 Record Date and November 28, 2018 Distribution Date for the Distribution of Age-X Therapeutics Shares – Business Wire” on October 25, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AgeX Therapeutics Closes on $5 Million Strategic Investment From Juvenescence – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “BioTime Inc. Affiliate Company OncoCyte Corporation Reports Successful Results With DetermaVuâ„¢ Diagnostic Test for Lung Cancer – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BioTime Provides Business Update Including Information on AgeX, OncoCyte and Asterias – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BioTime Announces Management Changes Concurrent With Participation at 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and 2019 Biotech Showcase – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Prices Jump as U.S. Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.