Broadwood Capital Increases Holding in Biotime (BTX); As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Azimuth Capital Management Lowered Holding

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 2,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 76,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 79,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 62.45% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R); 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Cap Limited has invested 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Btim holds 18,997 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Company has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Assetmark Inc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 12,150 are owned by Duff Phelps Mgmt Co. Mechanics Natl Bank Department accumulated 0.77% or 17,609 shares. Westwood Management Il holds 4.81% or 184,800 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Limited Liability invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 2.4% or 83,527 shares. Adirondack Com invested 1.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 6,465 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company has 1.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Numerixs Technologies holds 26,054 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Westfield Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.48% or 1.01 million shares. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 1.41% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cedar Fair Lp (NYSE:FUN) by 13,830 shares to 59,920 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 25,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,400 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Another recent and important Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “BioTime Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019.