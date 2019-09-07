Broadwood Capital Increased Its Stake in Biotime (BTX) by $3.76 Million as Valuation Declined; Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Valuation Declined While Omers Administration Cut Its Holding

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 4.94M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385.99 million, down from 6.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $76.55. About 551,414 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 15/05/2018 – GRANITE REIT GRT_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$55; 19/04/2018 – RBC Europe’s Elsa Lignos on SNB Rewinding Its Currency Clock (Video); 23/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26 FROM EUR 23; 13/04/2018 – ROYAL MAIL PLC RMG.L : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLLAND- BOARD WELCOMES OVERWHELMING VOTE BY SHAREHOLDERS ON RESOLUTION 27 TO REJECT RESOLUTION REQUISITIONED TO CREATE SHAREHOLDER COMMITTEE; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 20/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL INC TCLa.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 24/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Royal Bank of Canada $3b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 26/04/2018 – BOOHOO.COM PLC BOOH.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 125P

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 62.45% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss $63.5M; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.49B for 10.87 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,520 shares to 472,130 shares, valued at $94.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 15,200 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc has 12,273 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 19,855 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Glenmede Na reported 2 shares stake. Blackrock owns 7.22 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moors And Cabot reported 58,300 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 5.19M shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 4,657 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 6,005 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 149,414 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Northern holds 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) or 1.23 million shares.