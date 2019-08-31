Broadwood Capital Increased Its Biotime (BTX) Holding by $3.76 Million; Valuation Declined; Zuckerman Investment Group Has Lowered Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $10.20 Million as Valuation Declined

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.52 million shares traded or 62.82% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 61.00% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 15/03/2018 – BioTime Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia®; 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Co owns 94,147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 142,796 shares or 0% of the stock. France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,574 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gru Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 21,170 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 102,111 shares. Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 209,486 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 1,420 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). 409,856 were accumulated by Northeast Financial Consultants. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 48,400 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Grp has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX).

Another recent and important Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “BioTime Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 132 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 38,920 shares. Lazard Asset Lc holds 0.14% or 811,037 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Country Club Trust Na holds 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 2,042 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Company holds 1,059 shares. Maple Capital Management has 2.56% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 103,620 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc owns 606,980 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 3,600 are held by Fernwood Inv Mngmt Limited. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 23,725 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 6,107 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cibc Ww reported 42,994 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.08% or 46,296 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 10,745 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.