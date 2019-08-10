Broadwood Capital Increased Biotime (BTX) Position by $3.76 Million; Bb&T Stake in Lowe’s Cos (LOW) Has Cut by $3.97 Million

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 46.73% up from the average. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R); 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 36,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 210,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.07M, down from 247,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.21 million shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 5,471 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). California Public Employees Retirement System has 48,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 154,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De reported 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 12,273 shares. Pnc Fin Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Riggs Asset Managment reported 11,600 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 209,486 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% stake. International Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). First Manhattan stated it has 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,017 shares to 21,913 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 14,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

