Broadwood Capital Holds Holding in Staar Surgical Co (STAA); Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake by $545,718 as Market Value Declined

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50 million, up from 10.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 85,346 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 382,679 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.86M, up from 373,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.97. About 3.85 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 125,202 shares to 283,144 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,131 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Advisers Lc owns 37,483 shares. Qs Investors Llc has invested 0.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rampart Inv Management Company Ltd Company holds 0.4% or 59,455 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens State Bank & Tru Communications reported 83,611 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Com holds 0.15% or 2,416 shares. Albion Financial Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 87,371 shares. Foster & Motley owns 196,246 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada holds 127,156 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 9,490 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Assocs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department has 0.83% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 64,467 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Adv has 42,180 shares. Miller Invest Lp holds 38,965 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc owns 0.87% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 22,233 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Ltd has 69,993 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pura Vida Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.6% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 538,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 20,867 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 94,145 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd has 0.03% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 97,513 shares. King Luther Capital Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Century Cos Incorporated has invested 0.01% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 64,213 shares. Aperio Group reported 1,458 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc owns 94,592 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 153 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited holds 0.07% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 70,829 shares. Federated Pa has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 106 shares. 18,279 are held by Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Lc. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Inc owns 33,515 shares. Bollard Group Inc Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA).

