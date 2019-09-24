Broadwood Capital Holding In Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Was Lifted; As Microsoft (Put) (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Mai Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (Put) (MSFT) by 56.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 30,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 85,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.45M, up from 54,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.35M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50 million, up from 10.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 97,060 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Company has 2.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 63,637 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 80,406 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Central Savings Bank And Tru accumulated 21,323 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Court Place Lc holds 4.3% or 81,474 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Investment Partners Lc holds 55,605 shares. Guardian Life Ins Commerce Of America accumulated 22,224 shares. Alleghany De stated it has 1.49M shares or 10.34% of all its holdings. King Luther Capital Management has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wills Gp Inc reported 53,862 shares or 4.7% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt Com accumulated 64,430 shares. 44,163 are held by Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv. Raymond James Tru Na owns 378,636 shares. Macnealy Hoover Management reported 3.34% stake.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche X Tracks Msci Eafe (DBEF) by 120,414 shares to 295,472 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index (AMJ) by 14,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,190 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,379 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Moreover, Kames Cap Public Limited has 0.09% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 34,643 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech Inc reported 33,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 15,217 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 2,281 shares. King Luther Mngmt holds 0.04% or 203,145 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 27,892 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 55,976 shares. American Intll Inc holds 0% or 28,259 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Com Ma has 0.06% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Grandeur Peak Global Ltd Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Phoenix Invest Adviser Llc accumulated 0.14% or 2,600 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should STAAR Surgical Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:STAA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Express Scripts (ESRX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why STAAR Surgical Company Stock Soared Today – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Share Price Increased 242% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: November 01, 2018.