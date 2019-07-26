Broadwood Capital Has Upped Its Holding in Biotime (BTX) as Share Value Rose; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Upped Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding by $1.89 Million; Shares Rose

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.55M market cap company. The stock increased 7.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 498,385 shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 161.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 15,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 9,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $125.7. About 540,194 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BioTime to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 9, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BioTime Announces Closing of Acquisition of Asterias Biotherapeutics Creating Leading Cell Therapy Company – Business Wire” published on March 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “BioTime to Present at Oppenheimer & Co. 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 20, 2019 – Business Wire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BioTime Inc. Affiliate Company OncoCyte Corporation Reports Successful Results With DetermaVuâ„¢ Diagnostic Test for Lung Cancer – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Shares Commence Trading on the NYSE American – Business Wire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Restaurant Stocks to Put on Your Plate – Investorplace.com” on July 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Jul 19, 2019 – Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,116 shares to 19,347 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,747 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).