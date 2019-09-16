Broadwood Capital Has Raised Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stake By $2.90 Million; Clipper Realty (CLPR) Shorts Increased By 204.76%

Broadwood Capital Inc increased Staar Surgical Co (STAA) stake by 0.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Broadwood Capital Inc acquired 100,000 shares as Staar Surgical Co (STAA)’s stock declined 8.18%. The Broadwood Capital Inc holds 10.84M shares with $318.50 million value, up from 10.74M last quarter. Staar Surgical Co now has $1.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 193,577 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) had an increase of 204.76% in short interest. CLPR’s SI was 288,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 204.76% from 94,600 shares previously. With 33,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR)’s short sellers to cover CLPR’s short positions. The SI to Clipper Realty Inc’s float is 1.94%. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 14,855 shares traded. Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) has risen 12.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CLPR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Clipper Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLPR); 08/03/2018 – Clipper Realty 4Q Adj FFO/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/03/2018 – Clipper Realty 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 Clipper Realty 4Q Rev $27.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 2,600 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 7,995 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 142,114 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 45,800 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 68,425 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 8,625 shares. Baillie Gifford & holds 0.06% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 1.78 million shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks owns 292,550 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Pura Vida Invests Ltd reported 538,600 shares or 4.6% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 102,161 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 18,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Phoenix Adviser Lc holds 0.14% or 2,600 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 61,700 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. $2.22M worth of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) was bought by BROADWOOD PARTNERS – L.P. on Friday, May 3.

