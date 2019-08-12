Broadwood Capital Has Raised Its Biotime (BTX) Position; Newell Brands (NWL) Share Price Declined While Sasco Capital Boosted by $2.39 Million Its Holding

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18M, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $15.84 lastly. It is down 45.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn boosts stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 66% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 12/03/2018 – Former Newell Director Indicates Support For Starboard’s Efforts In Public Statement; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Chief Executive Michael B. Polk Appointed President and Will Serve as President, Chief Executive; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEXT WITH STARBOARD; NAMES THREE TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-Novolex, Faerch Plast among bidders for Newell’s Waddington Group- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FOR 2018, EXPECTS TO ABSORB A 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN FULL YEAR NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – KEVIN CONROY HAS RESIGNED FROM NEWELL BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR KEVIN CONROY HAS PUBLICLY SUPPORTED STARBOARD’S EFFORTS FOR CHANGE AT NEWELL

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company's stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 47.11% up from the average. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500.

More notable recent BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "BioTime Conducts Sale of Shares in OncoCyte Corporation – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0% or 5.19M shares. Regent Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Jane Street Group Inc Lc accumulated 180,387 shares or 0% of the stock. 19,855 are held by One Trading Limited Partnership. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 2 shares. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 65,463 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0% or 154,850 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 174,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 32,242 shares in its portfolio. Prudential holds 17,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 152,430 shares to 433,187 shares, valued at $34.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 96,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,806 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.