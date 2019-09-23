Broadwood Capital Has Lifted Stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) as Market Valuation Declined; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Holding in Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 60,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 272,496 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, down from 332,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 1.34M shares traded. Credit SuiSe Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 09/04/2018 – HUYA INC SAYS CREDIT SUISSE, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/05/2018 – BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP BXG.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $22; 27/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE REPORTS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP IN UK FOR 2017 OF 39.2 PCT; 19/03/2018 – SUZANO PAPEL E CELULOSE SA SUZB3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 34 FROM BRL 22; 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS JAPANESE EQUITIES TO BENCHMARK FROM SMALL OVERWEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – RSP PERMIAN INC RSPP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 13/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $45 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 05/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISOR GLASS LEWIS BACKS CREDIT SUISSE COMPENSATION PROPOSALS; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO TIDJANE THIAM SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50 million, up from 10.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 39,929 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c

More notable recent Credit SuiSe Group AG (NYSE:CS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I Missed An Opportunity With UPS By Trying To Time The Low – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Suisse: A Stumble On CCAR Won’t Hold This Stock Back – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Executive Voice: She preaches workplace culture as Credit Suisse grows – Triangle Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Credit SuiSe Group AG (NYSE:CS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Cisco, Cloudcherry, Centerbridge, Clearlake, Syncsort, TA, Audax – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 292,550 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 15,217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 32,925 shares in its portfolio. Pura Vida Invs Limited Com reported 538,600 shares or 4.6% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 2.84M shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 3,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 27,500 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,601 shares. Moreover, Grp One Trading LP has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 8,625 shares. Panagora Asset invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 111 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 11,548 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 9,579 shares.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “STAAR Surgical Announces Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Vista OftalmÃ³logos – Business Wire” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RS, GWW, STAA – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why STAAR Surgical Stock Is Skyrocketing Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AIG, STAA, CLDR – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity.