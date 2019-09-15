Broadwood Capital Has Lifted Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Holding by $2.90 Million as Stock Value Declined; Heritage Wealth Advisors Holds Stake in Brookfield Infra Ptnrs (BIP)

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50 million, up from 10.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 221,097 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 106 shares. Putnam Limited Company owns 148,200 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Lpl Fin Ltd holds 0% or 10,379 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.03% or 34,643 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 20,867 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 182,461 shares. Waddell Reed Financial reported 920,151 shares. 538,600 were accumulated by Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 95,916 shares. 1.23 million are held by State Street Corporation. 1,458 were reported by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 5,507 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 64,213 shares.

