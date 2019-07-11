Broadwood Capital Has Increased Stake in Biotime (BTX) by $3.76 Million; Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holder Swiss National Bank Has Lifted Holding by $1.05 Million as Share Value Declined

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 326,462 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.95M, up from 317,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.34. About 3.01M shares traded or 50.22% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 17/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: Possible MGM Bid For Wynn Boston Casino Raises Questions About Springfield; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 75C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 75C; 07/03/2018 – Two Wynn Resorts Board Members Will Step Down; 07/05/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS GAMING COMMISSION SAYS IT ALLOWS REMOVAL OF STEVE WYNN’S NAME FROM WYNN RESORTS LTD’S WYNN.O CASINO LICENSE; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK EXITED ANDV, STZ, WYNN, WP, SABR IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Departures Will Reduce Median Tenure of Directors to Less Than 3 Years; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts says two directors are leaving its board; 16/04/2018 – STEVE WYNN: RESOLVED ALL OUTSTANDING LEGAL ISSUES W/FORMER WIFE; 24/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Leading Casino’s Board Post- Scandal Overhaul (Video); 11/05/2018 – Exclusive: $WYNN’s largest shareholder, Elaine Wynn, fires back at the company’s chairman, accusing him of sharing “fiction” and asking again to meet with independent directors. (via @ContessaBrewer)

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 299,853 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 24/05/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss $63.5M; 03/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 10; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 237,400 shares to 421,000 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 846,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S & holds 234,336 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Millennium Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Us Bancorp De stated it has 9,068 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fund Mngmt invested 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.31% or 298,577 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Sector Pension Invest Board reported 8,048 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Andra Ap holds 25,100 shares. M&T National Bank holds 8,405 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 14,704 shares. 11,616 are owned by Tobam.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.35 million activity.