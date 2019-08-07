Broadwood Capital Has Increased Biotime (BTX) Stake by $3.76 Million; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Lowered Stake in Umb Finl (UMBF) as Shares Declined

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.51M market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.035. About 274,241 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 7,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 79,217 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 86,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 161,793 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 06/04/2018 – UMB Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 16/03/2018 Marquette Transportation Finance Renewed as ATA Featured Product Provider; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End Funds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nuance Invests Ltd Liability Corp has 2.34% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 57,468 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Company Ma owns 0.02% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 591,805 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 23,477 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 3,516 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 68,385 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Moreover, Champlain Inv Prns Ltd has 0.84% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 1.50 million shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co reported 0.25% stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). 4,650 are held by Parametrica.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $46,987 activity.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 11,500 shares to 57,028 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 121,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Consol Energy Inc New.

