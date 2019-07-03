Broadwood Capital Has Boosted Its Stake in Biotime (BTX) by $3.76 Million; As Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Lowered by $19.02 Million Its Position

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (CMCSA) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 487,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.99 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319.40M, down from 8.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 12.52M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.02. About 238,359 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss $63.5M; 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Exits Position in BioTime; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – BioTime Submits CE Mark Application for European Approval of Renevia(R)

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Citadel Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 94,147 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 1.23 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.01% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Creative Planning stated it has 149,414 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Com reported 21,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 27,785 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 8 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 4,657 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,600 shares. Price Cap Mgmt holds 0.12% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) or 328,202 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 81,690 shares stake. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 144,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 25,171 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Town And Country Savings Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has 0.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,538 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Company owns 9,305 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Monetary Gru reported 68,816 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.02% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Rnc Mgmt Lc owns 83,139 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 329,884 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ledyard Commercial Bank has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 2,550 are held by Whitnell. Comml Bank Of Stockton has 55,897 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 416,577 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. American Fincl Gp stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,579 shares. 9,524 were accumulated by Beach Counsel Pa. Trust Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 63,374 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 647,541 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.30 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. $10.21M worth of stock was sold by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5.