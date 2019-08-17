Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -1.30 0.00 Honeywell International Inc. 165 3.07 N/A 8.85 19.49

Table 1 highlights Broadwind Energy Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Broadwind Energy Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3% Honeywell International Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 11.9%

Risk and Volatility

Broadwind Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.88 beta. Honeywell International Inc.’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Broadwind Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Honeywell International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Honeywell International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Broadwind Energy Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadwind Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Honeywell International Inc. has a consensus price target of $187.33, with potential upside of 13.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Broadwind Energy Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.1% and 78.5% respectively. Insiders held 8.5% of Broadwind Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Honeywell International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54% Honeywell International Inc. -0.86% -2.46% 0.89% 20.37% 14.79% 30.53%

For the past year Broadwind Energy Inc. was more bullish than Honeywell International Inc.

Summary

Honeywell International Inc. beats Broadwind Energy Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.