Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -1.30 0.00 Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.21 N/A 2.46 20.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Broadwind Energy Inc. and Donaldson Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Broadwind Energy Inc. and Donaldson Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3% Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 14.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.88 beta indicates that Broadwind Energy Inc. is 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Donaldson Company Inc. on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Broadwind Energy Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Donaldson Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Donaldson Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Broadwind Energy Inc. and Donaldson Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadwind Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Donaldson Company Inc. has a consensus price target of $49, with potential downside of -0.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.1% of Broadwind Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.2% of Donaldson Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% are Broadwind Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Donaldson Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54% Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12%

For the past year Broadwind Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Donaldson Company Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Donaldson Company Inc. beats Broadwind Energy Inc.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.