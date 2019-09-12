Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Reaches $1.97 Formed H&S; 1 Analysts Bullish Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Among 3 analysts covering Apartment Investment & Management (NYSE:AIV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Apartment Investment & Management has $5800 highest and $5000 lowest target. $53’s average target is 3.92% above currents $51 stock price. Apartment Investment & Management had 10 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, September 6. See Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $56.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Upgrade

29/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Zelman Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $54 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) formed H&S with $1.81 target or 8.00% below today’s $1.97 share price. Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) has $32.70M valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 12,678 shares traded. Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has declined 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BWEN News: 18/05/2018 – Broadwind to Attend Cowen & Company 46th Annual TMT Investor Conference: Sustainable Energy & Industrial Technology Forum; 04/05/2018 – BROADWIND ENERGY INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $136.3 MLN, COMPARED TO $138.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 Broadwind Energy Announces Recovery in Order Intake; 03/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy Names Eric B. Blashford asChief Operating Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Broadwind Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWEN); 04/05/2018 – BROADWIND ENERGY INC – INITIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ABILENE FABRICATIONS FACILITY AND EXIT OF CNG BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy 1Q Rev $30M; 23/04/2018 – Broadwind Announces Earnings Release Date and Investor Conference Participation; 04/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 04/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy 1Q Loss $4.8M

Analysts await Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Broadwind Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Apartment Investment and Management’s (NYSE:AIV) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apartment Investment & Management gains a bull – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Apartment Investment and Management’s (NYSE:AIV) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 327,848 shares traded. Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has risen 18.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AIV News: 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q Pro Forma FFO 60c/Share; 16/04/2018 – Aimco Buys Six Philadelphia Area Apartment Communities; 07/05/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT 1Q REV. $247.7M, EST. $245.0M; 07/05/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.39 TO $2.49; 07/05/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS/PRO FORMA FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS $0.60 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AIMCO TO SELL ITS ASSET MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO TO RELATED COMPANIES; 07/05/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT 1Q FFO/SHR 60C; 26/04/2018 – AIMCO- TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO REDUCE AIMCO’S AFFO BY $0.03 PER SHARE IN 2018 AND $0.04 PER SHARE IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Aimco’s Case Against Airbnb Proceeds