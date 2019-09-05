Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) Comparing side by side

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.20 N/A -1.30 0.00 Welbilt Inc. 16 1.37 N/A 0.38 43.55

Table 1 highlights Broadwind Energy Inc. and Welbilt Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Broadwind Energy Inc. and Welbilt Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3% Welbilt Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Broadwind Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.88 and its 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Welbilt Inc.’s 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Broadwind Energy Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Welbilt Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Welbilt Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Broadwind Energy Inc. and Welbilt Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.1% and 99.82%. Broadwind Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Welbilt Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54% Welbilt Inc. -0.55% -3.41% -0.79% 18.81% -27.98% 47.79%

For the past year Broadwind Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Welbilt Inc.

Summary

Welbilt Inc. beats Broadwind Energy Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services hot and cold category commercial foodservice equipment worldwide. The company offers commercial upright and undercounter refrigerators and freezers, blast freezers, blast chillers, cook-chill systems, modular and fully assembled walk-in refrigerators, coolers and freezers, and prefabricated cooler and freezer panels. It also provides ranges, griddles, grills, combi ovens, convection ovens, conveyor ovens, induction cookers, broilers, tilt fry pans/kettles/skillets, braising pans, cheese melters/salamanders, cook stations, table top and countertop cooking/frying systems, fryers, steam jacketed kettles, and steamers. In addition, the company offers cafeteria and buffet equipment stations, bins, boxes, warming cabinets, warmers, display and deli cases, and insulated and refrigerated salad and food bars; beverage dispensers, blended ice machines, ice/beverage dispensers, beer coolers, post-mix dispensing valves, backroom equipment, and support system components and related equipment; and ice-cube machines and ice machines. Further, it provides aftermarket, repair, and parts services, as well as a range of solutions under the KitchenCare brand name. The company offers its products under the Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, fitKitchen, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex brands. Welbilt, Inc. supplies its foodservice equipment to full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, business and industry, hospitals, schools, and other institutions through dealers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc. and changed its name to Welbilt, Inc. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.