Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) and Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) Contrasting side by side

Both Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.28 N/A -1.30 0.00 Tecogen Inc. 4 2.66 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Broadwind Energy Inc. and Tecogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3% Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -11.2%

Volatility & Risk

Broadwind Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.86 and it happens to be 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Tecogen Inc.’s 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Broadwind Energy Inc. Its rival Tecogen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.5 respectively. Tecogen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Broadwind Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Broadwind Energy Inc. and Tecogen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.4% and 13%. Insiders owned roughly 8.5% of Broadwind Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 54.88% of Tecogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadwind Energy Inc. -3.54% 4.12% 27.34% -8.29% -27.16% 36.15% Tecogen Inc. -4.86% -12.11% -9.3% -6.45% 3.57% -4.13%

For the past year Broadwind Energy Inc. has 36.15% stronger performance while Tecogen Inc. has -4.13% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Tecogen Inc. beats Broadwind Energy Inc.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.