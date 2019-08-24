Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Contrasting side by side

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.21 N/A -1.30 0.00 Lennox International Inc. 265 2.59 N/A 9.16 27.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Broadwind Energy Inc. and Lennox International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) and Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3% Lennox International Inc. 0.00% -220.8% 17.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.88 shows that Broadwind Energy Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lennox International Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

Broadwind Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lennox International Inc. are 1.3 and 0.8 respectively. Lennox International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Broadwind Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Broadwind Energy Inc. and Lennox International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadwind Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lennox International Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Lennox International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $254.6 consensus price target and a 1.15% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.1% of Broadwind Energy Inc. shares and 75.8% of Lennox International Inc. shares. 8.5% are Broadwind Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Lennox International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54% Lennox International Inc. -1.49% -9.41% -3.33% 14.35% 20.14% 17.19%

For the past year Broadwind Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Lennox International Inc.

Summary

Lennox International Inc. beats Broadwind Energy Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, small package units, chillers, and fan coils for commercial buildings, shopping malls, other retail and entertainment buildings, institutional, and other field-engineered applications. This segment also engages in the installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, display cases, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data center, machine tooling, and other cooling applications. The company distributes its products and services under the Lennox, Aire-Flo, Armstrong Air, Ducane, Air-Ease, Concord, Magic-Pak, and ADP Advanced Distributor Products brands. It operates approximately 209 Lennox PartsPlus stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.