Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Since Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial Corporation 2 0.00 10.45M 0.04 43.18 Provident Financial Services Inc. 24 1.76 59.24M 1.86 12.97

Demonstrates Broadway Financial Corporation and Provident Financial Services Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Provident Financial Services Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Broadway Financial Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Broadway Financial Corporation and Provident Financial Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial Corporation 600,574,712.64% 2.4% 0.3% Provident Financial Services Inc. 243,685,726.04% 9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.16 shows that Broadway Financial Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Provident Financial Services Inc. has beta of 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.8% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.7% of Provident Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Provident Financial Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadway Financial Corporation -5% 33.8% 57.02% 40.74% -7.32% 80.95% Provident Financial Services Inc. -3.05% -0.86% -7.78% -1.19% -5.34% 0.94%

For the past year Broadway Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Provident Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Provident Financial Services Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Broadway Financial Corporation.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.