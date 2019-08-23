Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

As Savings & Loans businesses, Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial Corporation 1 3.97 N/A 0.04 43.18 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 30 2.67 N/A 2.63 11.64

In table 1 we can see Broadway Financial Corporation and Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Broadway Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 0.3% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.16 shows that Broadway Financial Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Broadway Financial Corporation and Enterprise Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.8% and 20.9% respectively. About 2.3% of Broadway Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 15% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadway Financial Corporation -5% 33.8% 57.02% 40.74% -7.32% 80.95% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01%

For the past year Broadway Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Enterprise Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Broadway Financial Corporation.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.