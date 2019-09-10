Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Contrasting side by side

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Timberland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial Corporation 2 3.70 N/A 0.04 43.18 Timberland Bancorp Inc. 27 3.50 N/A 2.67 10.34

Table 1 highlights Broadway Financial Corporation and Timberland Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Timberland Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Broadway Financial Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 0.3% Timberland Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Broadway Financial Corporation has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Timberland Bancorp Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.8% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.3% of Timberland Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Broadway Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, Timberland Bancorp Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadway Financial Corporation -5% 33.8% 57.02% 40.74% -7.32% 80.95% Timberland Bancorp Inc. 2.94% -5.02% -9.21% -1.44% -25.45% 24.37%

For the past year Broadway Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Timberland Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Broadway Financial Corporation.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial mortgage, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and savings account loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, Washington.