BroadVision Inc. (BVSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Support.com Inc. (:)

BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) and Support.com Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Internet Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BroadVision Inc. 1 1.58 N/A -1.40 0.00 Support.com Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BroadVision Inc. and Support.com Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BroadVision Inc. 0.00% -182.9% -100.9% Support.com Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.49 beta means BroadVision Inc.’s volatility is 49.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Support.com Inc.’s 0.56 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BroadVision Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Support.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Support.com Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BroadVision Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BroadVision Inc. and Support.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.3% and 46.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2.5% of BroadVision Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.88% of Support.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BroadVision Inc. 0.88% -14.93% -29.64% -33.3% -49.33% 0% Support.com Inc. 10.55% 8.56% 0% -13.62% -17.47% -2.03%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Support.com Inc. beats BroadVision Inc.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Support.com, Inc. provides cloud-based software and services primarily in North America. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its technology support services programs include computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support for both the consumer and small and medium business markets. The companyÂ’s Support.com Cloud offering is a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel; and to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost agent productivity, and improve the customer experience. It also provides end-user software products, including tools and apps designed to address technology issues, such as computer and mobile device maintenance, optimization, and security. The companyÂ’s principal software products include SUPERAntiSpyware, a product designed for malware protection and removal; Cosmos for PC, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization; and ARO for PC registry cleaning and repair. It markets its end-user software products directly, principally online, as well as through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.