BroadVision Inc. (BVSN) and Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Comparing side by side

Both BroadVision Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) and Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Software & Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BroadVision Inc. 1 1.68 N/A -0.98 0.00 Yext Inc. 20 6.75 N/A -0.75 0.00

Demonstrates BroadVision Inc. and Yext Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BroadVision Inc. 0.00% -177.5% -76.7% Yext Inc. 0.00% -64.9% -27.9%

Liquidity

BroadVision Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Yext Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. BroadVision Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yext Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BroadVision Inc. and Yext Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BroadVision Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Yext Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Yext Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a -5.83% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BroadVision Inc. and Yext Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 84.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 60.67% of BroadVision Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.3% of Yext Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BroadVision Inc. 11.57% -4.26% 14.41% -9.57% -34.15% 18.42% Yext Inc. -0.81% 1.31% -4.32% 36.37% -4.85% 40.13%

For the past year BroadVision Inc. has weaker performance than Yext Inc.

Summary

Yext Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BroadVision Inc.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web-based self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms. In addition, the company offers business consulting, implementation, integration and package, upgrade and migration, and performance tuning services; education, and support maintenance services; and Vmoso and Kukini developer toolkits, and Kona framework, as well as Vmoso Enterprise Transformation, a proprietary implementation approach for the Vmoso collaborative solution. BroadVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features. Yext, Inc. serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.