BroadVision (BVSN) Downgraded By BidaskScore; Lincluden Management LTD Has Raised By $1.82 Million Its Enerplus Corp. (ERF) Stake

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Enerplus Corp. (ERF) stake by 15.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd acquired 260,295 shares as Enerplus Corp. (ERF)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 1.96 million shares with $14.75 million value, up from 1.70 million last quarter. Enerplus Corp. now has $1.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 1.53 million shares traded or 25.37% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT

BidaskScore lowered the shares of BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) to a “Sell” rating in a an analyst report shared with investors and clients on 29 September.

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Sun Life Finl Inc. (NYSE:SLF) stake by 41,605 shares to 735,090 valued at $30.44M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) stake by 16,365 shares and now owns 1.62 million shares. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) was reduced too.

The stock increased 15.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 31,716 shares traded or 328.71% up from the average. BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) has declined 34.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.15% the S&P500.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and clients through a personalized self-service model. The company has market cap of $8.50 million. The firm offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold BroadVision, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 214,734 shares or 9.51% less from 237,314 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 85,600 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 33,951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America De reported 0% in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN). Blackrock Incorporated invested 0% in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) for 5 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) or 2 shares. 93,848 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $117,789 activity. Another trade for 6,346 shares valued at $8,694 was made by ESW Capital – LLC on Monday, August 12.