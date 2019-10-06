Broadview Advisors Upped Stake in Brunswick (BC) by $3.78 Million; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Trimmed Its Panhandle Oil And Gas (PHX) Stake by $395,148 as Stock Price Declined

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 84.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 83,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 183,429 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42 million, up from 99,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 333,127 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (PHX) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 30,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.93% . The institutional investor held 344,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 375,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 49,579 shares traded or 52.04% up from the average. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 41.24% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS- BLACKOUT PERIOD TO BEGIN ON APRIL 25, AND EXPECTED TO END THE WEEK OF MAY 20, 2018, OR LATER IF DATA TRANSFER DELAYS OCCUR; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Multiple Panhandle-Plains Higher Education Authority Trusts; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 24/05/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment; 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle

Analysts await Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report earnings on December, 10. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PHX’s profit will be $651,347 for 89.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PHX shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.67 million shares or 1.47% less from 9.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,909 are owned by Prudential Fin. 222,610 were accumulated by Punch And Assoc Mgmt. Charles Schwab Management owns 38,754 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gp Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). 3,960 are held by Citigroup. Los Angeles Management Equity Research holds 19,712 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Blackrock accumulated 1.16M shares or 0% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset has invested 0.21% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Amica Mutual Insurance Com holds 0.13% or 79,548 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Pnc Fin Service Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 13,033 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 5 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 342,179 shares to 706,607 shares, valued at $28.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 138,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $145,607 activity. On Wednesday, August 28 the insider STEPHENS CHAD L bought $45,777. $6,910 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) shares were bought by D’Amico Raphael. Fraser Christopher T. bought $44,560 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $323.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 142,215 shares to 353,255 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 31,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,694 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).