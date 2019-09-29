Broadview Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Boston Beer (SAM) as Share Price Rose; Invesco LTD Position in New York Cmnty Bancorp (NYCB) Upped by $4.18 Million as Stock Rose

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB) by 33.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 464,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.49M, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 3.98M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms New York Community’s Ratings at ‘BBB+’/’F2’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Beer Inc (SAM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77M, down from 21,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $11.75 during the last trading session, reaching $352.18. About 167,947 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,148 activity.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset Corporate Ln F by 43,778 shares to 30,912 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 161,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,951 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NYCB shares while 97 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 292.32 million shares or 2.30% more from 285.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Cap Management stated it has 86,432 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Da Davidson, a Montana-based fund reported 10,644 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Cibc Ww holds 70,668 shares. M&T State Bank Corp accumulated 52,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com reported 77,339 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 3.80M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 881,100 are held by Swiss Comml Bank. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 123,544 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Prudential Fincl Inc has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Victory Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. United Serv Automobile Association reported 1.85 million shares stake. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). 45,186 are owned by Brookstone Capital Mgmt.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $323.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 83,975 shares to 183,429 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 143,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.60 EPS, down 19.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $31.46 million for 33.86 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.