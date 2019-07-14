Broadview Advisors Trimmed Its Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Position by $741,000; As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Valuation Declined, Holder Archon Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 254,498 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,950 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 59,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 202,468 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.81% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 09/04/2018 – The American Heart Association’s Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement; 07/03/2018 – 4C Medical’s Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Receives First Place in Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2018; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pregabalin Stabilize Cardiovascular Response to Intubation; 27/03/2018 – Inflammation Testing Prompts Care Changes Leading to Significantly Lower Levels in Patients with Increased Cardiovascular Risk; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Sees FY18 Rev $215.4M-$216.9M; 12/03/2018 – China Cardiovascular Drugs Markets Report 2018: Historical Data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and Long-Term Forecasts (2018, 2022 and 2027) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Stress, Sleep and Cardiovascular Risk; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 16/05/2018 – Innovations in Drug Discovery and Development for Neurological, Cancer, and Cardiovascular Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CSII’s profit will be $1.39 million for 275.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

