Broadview Advisors Stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Trimmed as Market Value Rose; Morgan Stanley Has Increased Parker Hannifin (PH) Stake by $5.66 Million; Stock Price Declined

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 33,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 349,352 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.39 million, up from 316,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 885,797 shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM)

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 24,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 24,286 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, down from 48,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $149.66. About 680,432 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 3,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0% or 20 shares. Security Tru Com owns 9,320 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 21 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. United Cap Fincl Advisers Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.27% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Paloma Prtnrs invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Asset Management reported 1,676 shares. Brinker Cap reported 35,845 shares stake. 372 were reported by Assetmark Inc. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 806,987 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.27M shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89M for 22.01 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $323.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 77,675 shares to 245,300 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 23,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 49,988 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 2,750 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.09% or 3,510 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 1.85M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Llc reported 5,640 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Wellington Group Llp holds 0.02% or 537,319 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Com The invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 11,455 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 149,439 were reported by Pnc Fincl Ser Inc. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.16% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 6,750 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Management Lp has invested 0.31% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 4,087 shares stake.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $375.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 499,830 shares to 13.29M shares, valued at $1.51 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 20,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

